By Pobjoy Mint ……

Starting this week, Pobjoy Mint will be offering different coins or groups of coins at a Special Flash Sale price. This first offer expires at 8:00 am on Monday, May 4. All orders will be shipped within 3-4 business days. Free Shipping anywhere in the US.

This week we are offering the following licensed products:

British Virgin Islands 2015 Peanuts Colored CuNi Pack – Mintage of only 10,000. Below is a price guide per item for a given quantity purchased.

200+: $6.75

100+: $6.90

50+: $7.15

20+: $7.30

Sierra Leone 2018 Angry Birds Colored CuNi Pack – This coin has an interactive game when you scan it. Mintage of only 10,000.

200+: $6.50

100+: $6.70

50+: $6.85

20+: $7.10

Remember, these prices are only good this week. If paying by credit card, a 3% fee will be added.

World’s First Interactive App Game Coin Features Angry Birds

Fly to Bird Island with this new interactive Angry Birds TM coin from Pobjoy Mint

Interactive coin allows you to enter the world of Angry Birds TM

Coins produced in Colored Cupro Nickel and presented in a special color pack

Low mintage of 10,000

Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone in conjunction with Rovio Entertainment Corporation, this fabulous new coin–featuring Red–includes a special Zappar code that allows you to enter Bird World and interact with the Angry BirdsTM.

Angry Birds hatched as a casual mobile game that has blossomed into one of the most beloved entertainment brands in the world, inspiring over a dozen games, billions of consumer products, several animated series and a hit blockbuster movie. In the centre of the story is the epic battle between the flightless birds and the green pigs. Why do they fight? Because the pigs keep orchestrating outlandish new schemes for stealing the birds’ eggs to bring back to their greedy king. But these eggs contain the birds’ precious Hatchlings, which they must protect at all cost. Using whatever means necessary, the birds, led by the reclusive Red, must find a way to foil the cleverest of piggy plans.

The coin itself features Red with the landscape of Bird Island in the background. Presented in a bespoke color pack, the coin also includes the special Zappar code, which, when scanned into the Zappar app on a mobile phone, allows you to interact with the characters creating images and permits you to take selfies with these enchanting characters.

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver, Cupro Nickel Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 28.28 g Issue Limit: CuNi: 10,000

Presentation

The Colored Cupro Nickel coin is presented in a bespoke color pack.

Pobjoy Mint’s CoinWeek Page Make sure to visit thefor more product information and offers

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. Please find below links to our social media where you can get in touch or you always just call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.