New Coin Commemorates 25th Anniversary of Beloved Children's Book Guess How Much I Love You

With over 47 million copies sold worldwide in 57 languages, Guess How Much I Love You, written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram, is a classic children’s book celebrating the deep and tender bond of unconditional love.

Pobjoy Mint is delighted to announce the new release of a stunning 50p coin featuring the iconic picture from the front of the book cover with the brand name Guess How Much I Love You underneath.

For 25 years, readers worldwide have cherished Big Nutbrown Hare and Little Nutbrown Hare’s sweet and playful exchange, illustrated with gentle, joyful watercolors that beautifully depict this most essential connection.

Walker Books, the world’s leading wholly independent publisher of English-language children’s books, along with its sister companies Candlewick Press in the United States and Walker Books in Australia, has an exciting year ahead as 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of this iconic children’s book. With its playful charm and joyful celebration of love, Guess How Much I Love You picture books can be found not only on nursery bookshelves but are the prized childhood possessions of adults who themselves grew up with the book and are now sharing this experience with their own children.

The design features Little Brown Hare hanging from Big Brown Hare’s ear from the story book with the Guess How Much I Love You logo embossed at the base of the coin. The value ‘50’ is shown at the top of the design. The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The new 50 pence coin will be produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Colored in pack and Proof Sterling Silver uncolored with a box and special certificate.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Sterling Silver; Cupro-Nickel Diameter: 28.40 mm Weight: 12.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 2,000; Cu-Ni: 4,000

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish 50 pence coin will be presented in a specially designed pack with the 25th anniversary in mind. The Proof Sterling Silver coin will be presented in a beautiful red box with a specially branded certificate of authenticity compliment the Silver edition.

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

Related Content About the Pobjoy Mint