In the upcoming season of the CoinWeek Podcast, ancient coin expert Aaron Berk (Harlan J. Berk, Ltd.) will appear as a recurring guest alongside CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan to help demystify the field for those interested in collecting ancient coins but who might feel intimidated by the depth of the topic. With over 30 years of experience working in the industry, Aaron will also have information for all levels of collectors, from beginner to advanced.

Not only will they discuss what to collect, but also how to collect, with Charles and Aaron providing market analysis and collector strategies along the way.

To kick things off, CoinWeek is proud to share episodes of Aaron’s own podcast, the Ancient Coin Podcast with Aaron Berk. In his podcast, Aaron introduces someone new to ancient coins–in this case, fellow HJB numismatist and show cohost Mike Nottelmann–and we follow them on their learning journey.

Listen to or watch the first episode below: