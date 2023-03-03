Stack’s Bowers Galleries announces the Physical Cryptocurrency Session of their Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo. This is Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ first crypto offering since their historic Cryptocurrency Anniversary sale in November 2022, an event that pushed the firm’s total prices realized in this category above $2 million. The Spring 2023 sale is currently available for viewing and pre-sale bidding at StacksBowers.com; live bidding for the Cryptocurrency session will begin on March 24 at 2 PM PDT / 5 PM EDT. Winning bidders may pay their invoices with bitcoins via BitPay for a 1% fee after authorization by Stack’s Bowers Galleries prior to the sale.

This crypto session marks the largest ever live auction offering in this category, with 302 lots including 168 Loaded and 134 Non-Loaded. These coins span the Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, Dogecoin, ViaCoin, and BitCore cryptocurrencies and encompass the most popular series including Casascius, Lealana, BTCC, Alpen Coin, Bitcoin Penny Co., Crypto Imperator, Denarium, 1HoDLCLUB, Microsoul, MoonBits, NastyFans, Satori, Titan Mint, and many others.

Of particular note is a pair of special Pattern, or Prototype, sets offered from the Lealana Archives. Included is a matched six-coin set of Pattern 2013 Lealana Bitcoins and a five-coin set of Pattern 2013 Lealana Litecoins, all marked with Serial Number 155. These sets showcase a variety of experimental finishes and features that did not appear on official production coinage until recent years.

Additional offerings from the Lealana series include several very rare varieties of the silver 0.1 BTC, 0.25 BTC, and 0.5 BTC denominations, an incredible array of Litecoins, and a selection of the 2021 and 2022 “Bitcoin Cent” 0.01 BTC coins that have never before been offered in a live auction.

Casascius coins will always be prized as the foundational coins of this category and the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Spring 2023 auction features an impressive selection. Presented are several of the historic 2011 “CASACIUS ERROR” 1 BTC in Brass including an exceptional MS-66 (ANACS) example. Also featured are several Brass 0.5 BTC as well as an exceptional 0.1 BTC in silver graded MS-68 PL (ICG).

Also offered is an exciting assortment of BTCC coins ranging from the popular 1K Bits “Poker Chips,” a stunning 500K Bits in Titanium, and a Proof-66 Deep Cameo (PCGS) 1 BTC in silver that marks the first of its type to appear at public auction.

The Non-Loaded category features several incredible rarities across the Unfunded, Redeemed, and Crypto-Themed types. It is important to note that many of the Unfunded pieces have intact security holograms and published Public Addresses, which makes them desirable as functional cold wallets for securely storing cryptocurrency offline.

Among the rarities in the Non-Loaded category is a selection of Unfunded 2016 Lealana “King Kam” 2 oz silver coins with special finishes, an Unfunded Titan Mint 1 BTC struck in 1oz of gold, rarities from the Bitcoin Penny Company series struck in gold, platinum and silver, and a pair of 2014 Casascius “St. Petersburg Bowl” Bitcoin-Themed silver medals, among many others.

For questions on the Spring 2023 Cryptocurrency Session or to consign your coins to a future auction, contact specialist James McCartney at [email protected]. Additional offerings of physical crypto will be presented in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 and August 2023 auctions.

