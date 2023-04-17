Sunday Auction 1270 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and features over 450 total lots – including gold coins from the Hansen Collection and more than 225 No Reserve lots and over 10 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a rare EAC 1793 Wreath 1c PCGS VF20 (Vine/Bars); a key date 1897-O 50c PCGS/CAC MS66; a scarce 1919 50c PCGS/CAC MS66; an intriguing and lustrous 1861-D G$1 PCGS XF45 (OGH Rattler); a low-mintage 1911-D $2 1/2 NGC MS64 (Strong D); and an important Territorial Gold: 1855 Wass Molitor & Co. $10 NGC AU50 (K-6).

This week’s Sunday Auction also features fresh gold coins from the Dell Loy Hansen Collection.

This group boasts more than 20 gold dollars and quarter eagles that have recently been deaccessioned from the D.L. Hansen Collection. Featuring many branch-mint issues, high-end rarities, and CAC-approved pieces, this is a very cool group. Highlights include a conditionally scarce 1855-O G$1 PCGS MS61; a lovely orange-golden toned 1860-D G$1 PCGS/CAC AU50; a desirable 1847-O $2 1/2 PCGS MS62; a near-finest 1849-C $2 1/2 PCGS AU58; an affordable rarity 1864 $2 1/2 PCGS XF Detail (Mount Removed); and a low-mintage 1865 $2 1/2 PCGS AU50 – all ex: D.L. Hansen.

