Heritage Auctions’ second offering from The Buddy Liles Collection of US Gold Coins is open for bidding. This auction features mostly Eagles, starting with the Capped Bust series and ranging near the end of the Liberty Head series, along with a small sampling of gold dollars. Every date in the Capped Bust eagles series is represented with the exception of 1795, while the selection from the Liberty Eagle series is noteworthy for its strong offering of New Orleans issues.

According to Mint records, the Philadelphia Mint struck a modest production of 4,146 Capped Bust Right eagles after June 1 in 1796, when Tennessee was admitted to the Union as the 16th state. Coins delivered before that date were almost certainly dated 1795. Die evidence suggests some more 1796-dated coins were actually struck in 1797. It was not unusual for the Mint to continue using dies as long as they were serviceable, regardless of calendar year. Only one die variety of 1796 eagle is known. This was the only use of the obverse die but the reverse die was used again to strike the BD-1 variety in 1797.

The 1796 Capped Bust Right eagle is more elusive than its 1795-dated counterpart, which has five known die varieties. John Dannreuther estimates the surviving population at 125-175 examples in all grades today. The Buddy Liles example is an attractive NGC-graded AU50 coin that exhibits only light wear on the high points of the strongly impressed design elements. The pleasing antique-gold surfaces are lightly abraded and retain much original mint luster, with flashes of prooflike reflectivity in selected areas. A minor planchet flaw in the left obverse field serves as a pedigree marker. The overall presentation is most attractive.

Some of the other rarities offered here include:

