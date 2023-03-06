Heritage Auctions has decided to turn its world medal and token showcase auctions into a regular quarterly event that targets collectors of world exonumia. The first quarterly offering of world medals and tokens is currently open for bidding at Coins.HA.com, concluding with a live session on Sunday, March 12.

With 433 lots, this auction is quite robust, featuring particularly strong selections of French, British, and Russian medals, along with a large group of Choice and Gem Conder tokens. A Russian medal that has attracted interest is lot 22381, a 1790-Dated Catherine II silver “Peace with Sweden” Medal, AU Details NGC. This large, 67 mm diameter medal by T. Ivanov and P.W. Glass commemorates the Treaty of Värälä that cemented the conclusion of the Russo-Swedish War. This is an elusive type, particularly in silver.

Take a look at the fascinating medals and tokens in the auction and place your bids through March 12, exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

