Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver at Heritage Auctions

The Christopher J. Salmon Collection of Massachusetts Silver–included nearly 400 pieces representing NE coins, Willow Tree pieces, Oak Tree coins, and Pine Tree silver–is, by far, the largest privately held collection of Massachusetts silver coinage ever assembled. Part I of the Salmon Collection included 129 lots that were sold last August. Part II included 93 lots that were sold in October. Part III offered 34 lots in January.

While Parts I, II, and III were offered as a part of Heritage Auctions’ Signature auction events, Part IV is brought to you as a month-long Showcase auction on our website. It is now open for bidding, with the concluding Heritage Live event scheduled for March 6 at 6:00 pm Central Time. This final offering of Massachusetts Silver from the Salmon Collection includes 142 pieces of Oak Tree and Pine Tree coins. These coins include all denominations from twopence to shillings and offer varieties from common to rare.

Among the highlights of this auction are coins like the following:

