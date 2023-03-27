Yuan Dynasty 2 Kuan in Stack’s Bowers Spring Hong Kong Auction

By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering many rarities in the Spring 2023 Hong Kong Sale. Be sure to carefully browse the Chinese Private Issue section, as it includes an impressive number of these notes. One highlight from the Chinese Empire section is the highly coveted first lot (Lot 30001) 2 Kuan issued between 1264 and 1341, during the Yuan Dynasty. This note is graded Choice Fine 15 Net by PMG.

Twenty coins on a string are seen at the center. The bank name appears at the top with flaming pearls flanking. The two vermillion-colored stamps on the face are still present. This is a note that predates the famous Ming Dynasty notes by nearly 100 years.

The Mongol Yuan Dynasty lasted from 1271 to 1368 (with Kublai Khan being the emperor in power during this note’s circulation period from 1260-1294). The offered example is a miracle of survival and presents an excellent opportunity for the advanced collector of Chinese Paper Money to acquire this highly sought-after piece.

PMG comments “Restoration, Stained.”

