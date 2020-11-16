Künker Online Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Künker Online Auctions is presenting two online auction sales that are ready to be viewed.

The eLive Auction 63 will take place from November 30 to December 1, starting at 5 pm on www.eLive-Auction.com.

More than 1,200 lots from the ancient world to modern times await you. The main portion of the ancient lots comes from the collection of a Hanseatic Roman friend as well as from a private collection from the Lower Rhine area, whose focus was on the Greeks and Romans.

From the field of modern times, we would like to draw your attention to a beautiful collection of Napoleon bronze medals as well as a series of Polish and Baltic 3-Gröscher.

And finally, we present a small collection of East Frisian coins.

From December 2 to 4, our eLive Premium Auction 345, with more than 2,000 military orders and decorations, will take place from 3 p.m. on www.eLive-Auction.de. The online auction includes Part 6 of the Peter Groch collection, as well as orders and decorations from Germany, Europe, and the whole world, from different properties.

Künker Auction Timeline

eLive Auction 63

Monday, November 30, 2020 – Tuesday, December 1, 2020: starting at 5 p.m. on www.eLive-Auction.com

eLive Premium Auction 345

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Friday, December 4, 2020: starting at 3 p.m. on www.eLive-Auction.com

Viewing

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

