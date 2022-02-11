Künker Auctions 361-367 by Künker GmbH ……

The catalogues of our Spring Auction Sales 361-367 are online.

In the Spring of 2022, you can choose from seven extensive auction catalogues. Part 1 of the Spring Auction Sales will be held from 21 to 25 March 2022. It contains a special collection Brunswick, part 2 of the Salton Collection, as well as the second part of the Köhlmoos Collection.

Added to this, there is a versatile offer of medieval and modern coins including the Dr. Ullrich Collection of Gothic gold coins and two extensive series with coins from Oldenburg and Mecklenburg.

The second part of the Spring Auction Sales will take place from 4 to 6 April 2022. It is dedicated to ancient coins. Among others, the highly important collection of Celtic coins from the estate of Christian Flesche, Greek and Roman coins from the Bastin, “Connoisseur” and Dr. W.R. Collections, as well as late Roman gold coins from the Dr. Ullrich Collection, will be on offer.

We would like to give you more insight into the material in several newsletters. We will start with the Köhlmoos Collection. Connoisseurs know that “from the Köhlmoos Collection” is synonymous with coins of perfect quality, i.e. FDC and better. Often the coins have the additional bonus of a fine toning. This also holds true for the coins of auction 364, which will be held on 25 March 2022. This time, the topic is German coins after 1800. They document the monetary history of the evolving federal state up to and including the introduction of the

Highlights from the Köhlmoos Collection

Lot number 4014

Baden.

Charles Frederick.

Konventionstaler, 1803.

Only 675 specimens minted. Proof.

Estimate: 10.000,00 euros

Lot number 4063

Bavaria.

Ludwig II.

Double Vereinstaler, 1865.

Only 2,490 specimens minted. About FDC.

Estimate: 12.500,00 euros

Lot number 4277

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

Ernest I.

Konventionstaler, 1832.

Only 304 specimens minted. FDC.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Lot number 4341

Westphalia.

Hieronymus Napoleon.

Konventionstaler, 1810.

Very rare. About FDC.

Estimate: 25.000,00 euros

Lot number 4348

Württemberg.

Frederick I.

Konventionstaler, 1806.

Extremely rare. About FDC.

Estimate: 25.000,00 euros

Viewing Possibilities

Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

* * *

To order catalogs, please contact Künker, Nobbenburger Straße 4a, 49076 Osnabrück; phone: +49 541 962020, fax: +49 541 9620222; or via e-mail: [email protected]. You can access the auction catalogs online at www.kuenker.de. If you want to submit your bid from your computer at home, please remember to register for this service in good time.