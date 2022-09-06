Mint State Massachusetts NE Shilling in Stack's Bowers 2022 Winter Auction

By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack’s Bower Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to be offering an exceptionally attractive and original Mint State example of this classic American rarity in our Official Whitman Winter Expo Auction. Antique silver-gray surfaces are beautifully toned with ancient patina, enlivened with golden tones acquired during its long history as a cherished collectible. The devices, sparse though they are, are attractively rendered. The texture of the surface is mostly smooth, lustrous, and very attractive; this NE shilling is the finest graded by NGC. The overall impact of both sides is superb, and the coin is, in a word, spectacular.

There are just five known examples of the Noe 3-B NE shilling, making this variety a relatively small proportion of the 60 or so documented specimens of this type. It is difficult to quantify how nice a coin is when that coin’s surfaces are three-quarters blank. However, if all the NE shillings were lined up, and a draft was held whereby collectors got to pick their favorite in turn, this coin would likely come off the board first. No other coin will ever outrank a NE shilling on the timeline of oldest coins struck in what became the United States. This austere rarity nicely demonstrates the culture and history of the Massachusetts Bay Puritans. Some coins may be prettier, and some are rarer, but none are quite so evocative of the first wave of English settlements in North America. This finest known Mint State Massachusetts NE Shilling is an absolute top tier treasure among colonial coinage, and we suggest strong bids will be required to take home this lovely rarity.

