The Perth Mint is pleased to present the Australian Kangaroo 2022 1oz Silver Bullion Coin.

The Australian kangaroo is a large marsupial endemic to Australia. Identified by its muscular tail, strong back legs, large feet, short fur, and long, pointed ears, the animal has become a much-loved national icon.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure silver, this coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965 with an unlimited mintage.

Design

The reverse of the silver kangaroo coin depicts the classic artistry of a bounding red kangaroo surrounded by rays of sunlight. The inscription ‘AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, the 2022 year-date, and the weight and purity are also included in the design.



The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark effigy of Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Silver Kangaroo Authentication Feature

The coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

The coin is presented without capsule in protective acrylic tubes of 25 coins. There are 10 tubes to a monster box.

Australian Kangaroo Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications