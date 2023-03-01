Perth Mint Issues 2023 Australian Koala Silver Bullion Coins

Depicting one of Australia’s most beloved animals, the Australian koala silver coins pay tribute to our rich wildlife. Struck from 99.99% pure silver, the 2023 koala is available in 1-kilo and 1-ounce sizes.

Only 300,000 1oz coins will be released. No mintage limit applies to the 1-kilo coin, but production will close at the end of 2023 and The Perth Mint will declare the coin’s official mintage.

Each coin in this program is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

2023 Koala Bullion Coin Design

Each coin portrays a koala on a gum tree branch with a joey clinging to its back. Both coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark, and the coin’s weight, purity, and year-date. The reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

The obverse of each coin bears The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse, featuring the Jody Clark effigy supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule. Please Note: The 1-kilo silver coin will not be available at launch. The Perth Mint will advise availability later in 2023.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Koala Coin Specifications