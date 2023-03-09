Perth Mint Issues New 2023 Mini Roo Gold Coin

The cute Mini Roo returns in 2023 with a new coin design. This highly affordable gold coin would make a wonderful gift or treasured keepsake.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 0.5g of 99.99% pure gold in Proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

2023 Mini Roo Coin Design

The reverse of each coin portrays a kangaroo with a eucalyptus tree and grass trees in the background. As well as the coin’s weight and fineness, and The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark.

The coin’s obverse bears the Queen Elizabeth II memorial obverse featuring the Jody Clark effigy, supplemented with the dates of her reign, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

The 2023 Mini Roo coin is housed in a protective acrylic capsule and presented in a wallet-sized card.

Designers

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications

Country: Australia Year Of Issue: 2023 Denomination: 2 Dollars (AUD) Mint Mark: P Mintage: Unlimited Alloy: .9999 Gold Weight: 0.50 g Diameter: 11.60 mm Thickness: 1.00 mm OBV Designer Jody Clark Quality Proof

* * *