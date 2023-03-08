The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is pleased to invite applications for the 2023 Collier Prize in Ancient Numismatics, to be awarded to the best single- or multi-authored book, catalog, or online digital work related to ancient numismatics (650 BCE to 300 CE).

This distinguished prize seeks to reward innovative research in the field and is one of the most substantial monetary prizes to support scholarship in ancient numismatics. The winner(s) of the biennial prize will receive $20,000, to be split equally in the event of a multi-authored work. The prize was previously awarded to Richard Abdy’s Roman Imperial Coinage (RIC) Vol.II: From AD 117 to AD 138 – Hadrian (Spink, 2020).

The Collier Prize was established in 2020 with the generous support of ANS Trustee Carole Anne Menzi Collier to honor the life of her late husband Professor James M. Collier. Professor Collier earned his Ph.D. in Art History at the University of Michigan with his dissertation on the Italian Renaissance and Early Netherlandish perspective and served as a tenured professor and department chair in the Department of Art at Auburn University. Ancient coins served as a foundation for his fascination with art, history, and culture, and Professor Collier was inspired by his collection of almost 1,000 Greek and Roman coins depicting famous monuments and portraits of Hellenistic and Roman rulers.

The application for the Collier Prize is now live on the ANS website. The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2023. Eligible publications are limited to works published in 2021 or 2022. A jury of five senior numismatists appointed by the President of the American Numismatic Society, including a senior ANS curator, will review submissions and elect the winner(s), to be announced in 2024. The winner(s) will be invited to an award ceremony held in person at the ANS headquarters in New York City.

The American Numismatic Society (ANS), organized in 1858 and incorporated in 1865 in New York State, operates as a research museum under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is recognized as a publicly supported organization under section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) as confirmed on November 1, 1970.

