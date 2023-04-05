Candidates Announced for ANA Board of Governors

Candidate Forum on April 12 to Impart Views on ANA/Hobby Issues

The nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA) is governed by a president, vice president and seven governors, whose terms expire every two years. Sixteen individuals have received and accepted the required 25 nominations from individual ANA members and/or clubs for the ANA’s 2023 election of officers. The candidates include:

For President:

Thomas J. Uram

For Vice President:

Mark Lighterman

Rob Oberth

For Governor:

John Brush

Mary Lynn Garrett

David G. Heinrich

Richard Jozefiak

Lori H. Kraft

Patrick McBride

Emile Mestressat

Henry Mitchell

Jeff Rosinia

Phyllis A. Ross

Kenny Sammut

Shanna Schmidt

Philip Vitale

ANA members can learn more about Board of Governor (BOG) candidates during the Candidate Forum, to be held Wednesday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT on Zoom. Caleb Noel, Editor-in-Chief of The Numismatist, will serve as moderator of the event, during which BOG hopefuls will answer questions relevant to the ANA and have the opportunity to express their views on a number of topics. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/ana-forum-2023. Candidate bios will appear in the June issue of The Numismatist.

At the end of May, election ballots will be sent out to all members eligible to vote. ANA members 13 years of age or older as of March 31, 2023 and who have been members of the Association for at least one year are eligible to vote in the election, as are ANA-member clubs.

Members can either vote via mail (the ANA will send a pre-printed return envelope and candidate biographies/platforms) or online using an eBallot. Completed ballots must be received by July 1.

Those elected this year will be installed at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, which opens August 8.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

