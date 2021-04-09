Candidate Forum on April 29 to Impart Views on ANA/Hobby Issues

Every two years, the terms of all American Numismatic Association (ANA) elected officials expire. This includes the president, vice president, and seven governors. March 1 was the end of the nomination period for the ANA’s 2021 election of officers. The 12 individuals below have received the required 25 nominations from individual ANA members and/or clubs, and they have all accepted their nominations.

For President:

Donald H. Kagin, Ph. D

Ralph W. Ross, Ph. D

For Vice President:

Joseph E. Boling

For Governor:

Michael Ellis

Muriel Eymery

Mary Lynn Garrett

Mark Lighterman

Clifford Mishler

Charles Morgan

Rob Oberth

Shanna Schmidt

Barry Stuppler

ANA members can learn more about Board of Governors (BOG) candidates during the Candidate Forum, to be held April 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MST on Zoom. The Numismatist’s Editor-in-Chief Caleb Noel will serve as moderator of the event, during which BOG hopefuls will answer questions relevant to the ANA and have the opportunity to express their views on a number of topics. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/ana-forum.

At the end of May, election ballots will be sent out to all members entitled to vote. ANA members 13 years of age or older as of March 31, 2021 and who have been members of the Association for at least one year are eligible to vote in the election, as are ANA-member clubs.

Members can either vote via mail (the ANA will send a pre-printed return envelope and candidate biographies/platforms) or online using an eBallot. Completed ballots must be received by July 1 or they will not be counted.

Those elected this year will be installed at the ANA World’s Fair of Money® in Chicago, which opens Aug. 10.