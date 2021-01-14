By American Numismatic Society (ANS) ……

The Colonial Coin Collectors Club (C4) Board of Directors announced the creation of the Sydney F. Martin Numismatic Publication Award.

This award will be presented to authors of books published through C4, and at the Board’s discretion can also be presented to authors of works published outside of C4.

Sydney F. Martin; Image courtesy ANS

The primary purpose of the award will be to recognize the work and its contribution to the dissemination of numismatic knowledge of Colonial and Early US numismatics.

The C4 Board hopes this award, in some small way, recognizes and honors Syd’s outstanding contributions via his four published books, all of which have become the standard references on their respective series, many of which previously lacked a concise and recognized standard reference.

Please join us in recognizing Syd for his outstanding contributions which form the foundation for the creation of this award.

More on the Colonial Coin Collectors Club (C4) at colonialcoins.org.

* * *

The American Numismatic Society (ANS), organized in 1858 and incorporated in 1865 in New York State, operates as a research museum under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is recognized as a publicly supported organization under section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) as confirmed on November 1, 1970.