The American Numismatic Association (ANA) announced this week that Donna Frater has been named the new director of development and membership. Frater most recently served as the Association’s manager of development.

Frater is taking the reins from departing Membership Director Cary Hardy. A 22-year employee of the ANA, Hardy accepted a position with another nonprofit organization.

“Cary began his ANA tenure in our online merchandising store and moved through various positions to become membership director,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “He was responsible for a number of programs besides membership, including acting as the IT liaison for the Association and managing our relationships with affinity partners. He will be missed.”

In her new expanded role, Frater will oversee ANA fund development, membership and the club/district representative program (assisted by Logan Curtis).

Frater has made a career of nonprofit service. Before joining the ANA in 2017, she served as the director of individual giving at Care & Share Food Bank for five years. Previous to that, she was the donor relations officer at Pikes Peak United Way and also was employed at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence as the assistant director. A graduate of Truman State University with a BFA in Visual Communications, Frater is excited about her new role.

“I’m running toward the challenge,” she says.

“Donna has a passion for customer service and I know our members will love working with her,” says Kiick. “She is an idea person and I look forward to the contributions she will make in these vital ANA programs.”

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

