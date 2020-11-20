CoinWeek Podcast #145: Ancient Coin Weight Standards

This week on the CoinWeek Podcast, ancient coin writer Mike Markowitz gives an informative talk about ancient weight standards and how this important knowledge helps modern collectors ascertain a coin’s authenticity. From sexagesimal Babylon to the pennyweight of Medieval England, it’s a valuable deep history lesson for all of us trying to navigate a market rich in material but littered with potential fakes.

And just why is it called a Troy ounce?

