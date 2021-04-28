<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #156: Money & Race: An American Story

In the pageant of American history, some things aren’t negotiable.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Charles and Chris talk to author and historian Michael O’Malley about how issues of race and money commingle in real and sometimes even surprising ways. O’Malley is the author of a book titled Face Value: The Entwined History of Money and Race in America – a powerful work that delves quite deeply into a number of numismatic topics, including the intrinsic monetary value of the human body, the depictions of black figures on Confederate paper money, 19th-century racial views on silver and gold, and more.

These are topics often fraught with passion. We attempt to break it all down in numismatic terms… next on the CoinWeek Podcast.

