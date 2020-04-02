Heritage to Offer the Drs. Joanne and Edward Dauer Collection of World Banknotes

Drs. Joanne and Edward Dauer have spent a lifetime specializing U.S. and British Commonwealth banknotes. Their collection of World Banknotes is among the finest ever assembled.

On April 24, Heritage is proud to present an auction of their collection, featuring rarities spanning the world over, some of the finest to be offered in decades. This auction will take place in Dallas, with bidding available through Heritage Live!.

Dr. Joanne C. Dauer was born in DuBois, Pennsylvania and attended Penn State University where she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Nursing. After working as a surgical nurse in Miami, she received her training as a critical care nurse at Mt. Sinai Medical Center at Miami Beach. She was certified by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses from 1986-1995 and worked as a surgical intensive care nurse in the post-operative cardiovascular intensive care unit.

She was an Associate Administrator of Florida Medical Center, a 459-bed hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, from 1982-1993 and currently serves as Executive Director of Florida Medical Services. She earned her Doctorate of Nurse Practice degree at the University of Miami in December 2013. Joanne is currently a faculty member at the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies and teaches Nursing students in the clinical simulation laboratory.

Dr. Edward Dauer attended the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida, and earned an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering, a graduate degree in Biomedical Engineering, and an M.D. degree from the School of Medicine. He is board-certified in Diagnostic Radiology and has served as Director of Radiology at Florida Medical Center since 1979.

In 1988, he was appointed a member of the Florida State Board of Medicine by the governor and confirmed by the senate. During his 11 years on the board, he served two terms as Chairman. The Board of Medicine licenses physicians to practice medicine, disciplines physicians when there is a violation of the state statutes and writes the rules governing the practice of medicine.

Dr. Dauer has been a member of the University of Miami Board of Trustees since 1996 and is also a full-time faculty member with the title of Research Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Radiology, and Family Medicine. He is the Director of the Scanning Electron Microscope Laboratory and specializes in tissue engineering and artificial internal organs. He teaches and is a researcher in Electron Microscopy, Radiation Biology, Radiation Physics, and Physiology.

He recently served as one of the 15 scientists on a committee from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine studying the safety of millimeter wave scanners currently in use by the TSA at over 150 airports in the United States and co-authored the findings which were published in January 2018.

A few of the many highlights of this auction include:

