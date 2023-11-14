Price Charting Coins

Destroyed Martha Washington Five-Cent Test Pieces Are Quite Valuable

By Mike Byers

Unique Pair of Martha Washington Five-Cent Test Pieces

Two mint-cancelled J-2210 five cent nickel patterns. Image: Mike Byers.
The metal composition of the two cancelled five-cent nickel patterns is different.
This mint-cancelled five-cent piece features a Martha Washington design with Mount Vernon on the reverse. Nonsense text appears on the obverse and reverse. Note the serial numbers on each side.

Judd #2210 – Mint Cancelled

77% Cu, 20% Ni, 3% Mg – NGC (Mint State)

60.5% Ni, 32.5% Cu, 6.8% Fe – NGC (Proof)

* * *

The U.S. Patterns section on Mint Cancelled (waffled) Martha Washington trial pieces includes a total of six known with the new design. Two are the five-cent test pieces featured in this listing, one of which is the only one known in Proof. Two are five-cent test pieces that were struck in copper, one was featured in a 2018 Coin World article. And finally, two 25¢ test pieces, which includes my original discovery.

Newly redesigned Martha Washington dies were used to strike test pieces at the Philadelphia Mint in 2011 and 2013. These pattern coins were struck to test new metal compositions for the five-cent coin, in the event that Congress authorized a composition change. The rising cost of producing the nickel caused the Treasury some concern, but Congress acts very conservatively when it comes to change to the nation’s coinage.

Artist's rendition of the Un-cancelled Martha Washington J2210 Pattern.
Artist’s rendition of the uncancelled Martha Washington J2210 Pattern.

These two five-cent test pieces with the Martha Washington “nonsense” designs were produced and have been assigned Judd #2210 and are listed on the U.S. Patterns website (uspatterns.com). Editor’s Note: The set is currently listed for sale for $25,000 on Byers’ website.

 

