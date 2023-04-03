* * *

National Coin Week was established to encourage the enjoyable hobby of coin collecting through fun activities, contests, quizzes, educational content and more. This year’s event from the American Numismatic Association (ANA) features free live educational webinars focused on the theme “Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America.”

Here’s what to expect:

April 17 | 5 pm MT (7 pm ET)

Redefining National Identity: Medals in the United States, 1876-1932

Presented by Dr. Jesse Kraft, the Resolute Americana Assistant Curator of American Numismatics at the American Numismatic Society (ANS), where his duties include coins, tokens, medals, and paper currencies from all of the Western Hemisphere.

In celebrating the U.S. Centennial, organizations issued medals that helped solidify new concepts of American independence. This trend gained momentum through the turn of the century and into the Colonial Revival period, culminating with the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth in 1932. Many ideas Americans now have about national identity were formed in this latter period.

April 18 | 5 pm MT

John Lewis: Commemorating an Icon

Presented by Jim Licaretz who served two stints as a Medallic Sculptor at the United States Mint, and served as a faculty member at the Fleisher Art Memorial, Philadelphia; the Otis School of Art and Design, Los Angeles; and the Academy of Art College, San Francisco. His works are in numerous private collections, as well as the British Museum, the Royal Coin Cabinet, the American Numismatic Society, and the Smithsonian Institute.

John Lewis (1940-2020) was a Civil Rights icon. Licaretz discusses how he created a series of medals honoring Lewis using a sculpture in the round portrait that he modeled in clay. He modified the sculpture and made a series of reliefs by manipulating the scan data in 3-D modeling programs. The final results were then printed with a liquid resin printer, and molded and cast in bonded bronze.

April 19 | 5 pm MT

Histories of America in Your Pocket

Presented by Jeanne Stevens-Sollman, a decorated medallist who recently completed two four-year terms on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC). Her accolades include the J. Sanford Saltus Award from the ANS, the Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture from the ANA, and the American Medal of the Year from AMSA.

Touching on recent U.S. Mint programs such as American Innovation dollars, America the Beautiful quarters, Code Talker medals, and American Women quarters, there is a rich history behind each coin and medal. It is important to recognize these histories that often go untaught. Our coinage programs are filling this gap.

April 20 | 5 pm MT

Coining America: The Role of the CCAC in Recommending Themes and Designs for U.S. Coins & Medals

Presented by Dr. Harcourt Fuller, a Professor of African and African Diaspora History at Georgia State University in Atlanta. He held the position of Research Assistant in the Department of Coins and Medals at the British Museum in London. Dr. Fuller holds a Ph.D. in International History and an MSc (with Merit) in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics.

A discussion of the history and role played by the CCAC in advising the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs of U.S. coins and medals. Dr. Fuller was appointed to the CCAC in 2021 on the recommendation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. He will also discuss how he became a numismatist, some of his favorite coins, and how coins and medals play an important role in highlighting the diversity of our rich national history and cultures.

April 21 | 5 pm MT

Venerate the Plough

Presented by Neil Musante, the editor of The MCA Advisory, the magazine of the Medal Collectors of America. He is the author of The Medallic Work of John Adams Bolen and the two-volume Medallic Washington.

A survey of some of the earliest medals struck in or for America and how they reflected our values, customs, traditions, beliefs, and institutions. Emphasis is given to those medals actually struck in America although several English and French medals are also considered.