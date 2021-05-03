United States $10,000 Federal Reserve Note Realizes Record Price of $456,000

An extremely rare banknote certified by Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) realized a record-setting $456,000 in a sale presented by Heritage Auctions. Three other PMG-graded notes also realized prices over $100,000 at the Central States Currency Signature Auction, held April 21-23, 2021.

The 1928 $10,000 Federal Reserve Note (Kansas City) graded PMG 30 Very Fine (lot 22175) nearly doubled its pre-auction estimate of $250,000 and up. Only 10 of these 1928 Series notes are known to have survived, including two in museums, according to Heritage. This exceptionally rare piece is also the first of these notes known from the Kansas City District.

The $456,000 price set a new record for a piece of Small Size US currency. A new benchmark had just been established three months earlier by the “Del Monte” error note. That 1996 $20 Federal Reserve Note (St. Louis), graded PMG 64 Choice Uncirculated EPQ with an Obstructed Printing Error, realized $396,000 in another Heritage sale. Its nickname derives from a banana sticker that found its way onto the front of the note between printings.

“Heritage Auctions is always excited to offer trophy notes like this $10,000 note and the ‘Del Monte’ note,” said Dustin Johnston, Vice President of Currency Auctions at Heritage. “Industry-leading grading gives bidders added confidence. The assurances that PMG certification provides are integral to the value of iconic numismatic rarities.”

Another high-denomination note certified by PMG was the second-highest lot in the auction. That note, a 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve Note (St. Louis), graded PMG 64 Choice Uncirculated (lot 22173), realized $168,000. This is one of the highest-graded examples among just over 100 $5,000 Small Size Federal Reserve Notes in the PMG Population Report.

“PMG is thrilled to have certified so many of the world’s greatest paper money rarities,” said Chad Hawk, PMG Grading Finalizer. “Given heightened interest in numismatics recently, I have no doubt we will see more PMG-certified banknotes setting records in the near future.”

Other PMG-certified highlights in the sale included:

A 1934 $5,000 Federal Reserve Note (Dallas) graded PMG 58 Choice About Uncirculated (lot 22174) that realized $144,000

graded PMG 58 Choice About Uncirculated (lot 22174) that realized A Third Issue 10 Cents Fractional Currency graded PMG 40 Extremely Fine (lot 22019) that realized $108,000

graded PMG 40 Extremely Fine (lot 22019) that realized A group of four 1899 $1 Silver Certificates : two graded PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ, one graded PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ, and one graded PMG 58 Choice About Uncirculated EPQ (lot 22057) — with consecutive serial numbers, including a solid 9s and a “100 Million” — that realized $66,000

: two graded PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ, one graded PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ, and one graded PMG 58 Choice About Uncirculated EPQ (lot 22057) — with consecutive serial numbers, including a solid 9s and a “100 Million” — that realized An 1880 $100 Silver Certificate graded PMG 30 Very Fine (lot 22080) that realized $55,200

graded PMG 30 Very Fine (lot 22080) that realized An 1880 $50 Silver Certificate graded PMG 20 Very Fine (lot 22076) that realized $45,000

graded PMG 20 Very Fine (lot 22076) that realized A group of two 1934/1934A $1,000 Federal Reserve Notes (Kansas City) graded PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ and PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ (lot 22172) — attributed as a Reverse Changeover Pair — that realized $43,200

graded PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ and PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ (lot 22172) — attributed as a Reverse Changeover Pair — that realized A 1928 $1,000 Gold Certificate graded PMG 55 About Uncirculated (lot 22182) that realized $38,400

graded PMG 55 About Uncirculated (lot 22182) that realized A 1776 Continental Currency $20 graded PMG 55 About Uncirculated and pedigreed to Eric P. Newman (lot 22001) that realized $33,600

Prices realized include buyer’s premium.

