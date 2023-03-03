By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Coin Shop Burglary – Florida

The Bay County Sheriff’s Deptartment is investigating the early morning burglary of PCB Coins and Cards in Panama City, Florida on February 16. The suspects gained entry by using a sledgehammer to breach the front glass door. Once inside, the suspects grabbed coins and cards and exited through the shattered front door.

Investigators believe the same suspects had burglarized Comic Emporium 45 minutes earlier, stealing more than $100,000 in Pokémon, comic books, and sports cards.

A partial list of stolen coins and cards:

2021 Morgan Dollars

Graded Obsolete Currency

1899 Black Eagle

1917 Large $1 bill

60 PSA Graded Pokémon cards

Person of Interest Selling Counterfeit CSA Notes Over Facebook

Several dealers have reported an individual who is attempting to sell photocopied examples of key Confederate States of America (CSA) notes to dealers through Facebook.

The person of interest is known to go by the name Jeremy Tewell and is based out of Joplin, Missouri.

Lost/Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Germany to New York

A FedEx International package being shipped from Germany to Brooklyn, New York, has been reported lost/stolen. The last known location is the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The package contained the following coins and medals:

Total declared value of shipment: EUR 9,060.18 (about $9,634 USD at the time of publication).

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

