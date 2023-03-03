By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Coin Shop Burglary – Florida
The Bay County Sheriff’s Deptartment is investigating the early morning burglary of PCB Coins and Cards in Panama City, Florida on February 16. The suspects gained entry by using a sledgehammer to breach the front glass door. Once inside, the suspects grabbed coins and cards and exited through the shattered front door.
Investigators believe the same suspects had burglarized Comic Emporium 45 minutes earlier, stealing more than $100,000 in Pokémon, comic books, and sports cards.
A partial list of stolen coins and cards:
- 2021 Morgan Dollars
- Graded Obsolete Currency
- 1899 Black Eagle
- 1917 Large $1 bill
- 60 PSA Graded Pokémon cards
Person of Interest Selling Counterfeit CSA Notes Over Facebook
Several dealers have reported an individual who is attempting to sell photocopied examples of key Confederate States of America (CSA) notes to dealers through Facebook.
The person of interest is known to go by the name Jeremy Tewell and is based out of Joplin, Missouri.
Lost/Stolen in Transit: FedEx – Germany to New York
A FedEx International package being shipped from Germany to Brooklyn, New York, has been reported lost/stolen. The last known location is the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee.
The package contained the following coins and medals:
- British 1691 Pewter Medal Eimer 344
- 1691 Pewter Medal Eimer
- Australia 1867 Sovereign, Sydney Friedberg 10; KM
- USA 1893 Morgan Dollar KM 110 PCGS AU53
- Austria 1854 Gulden, Vienna Her. 823
- Germany 1721 Thaler Katsouros 11
- Germany 1906 5 Mark, Bayern
- Germany 1908 3 Mark, Lübeck
- Germany 1905 2 Mark, Prussia
- Germany 1907 5 Mark, Prussia
- Germany 1904 2 Mark, Saxony
- Germany 1910 3 Mark, Saxony-Weimar-Eisenach
- Germany 1912 2 Mark, Württemberg
- Germany 1907 5 Mark, Württemberg
- Germany 1924 3 Reichsmark
- Germany 1925 A 5 Reichsmark
- Germany 1927 A 5 Reichsmark “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1928 A 5 Reichsmark “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1928 D 5 Reichsmark “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1931 A 5 Reichsmark, “Eichbaum”
- Germany 1930 F 5 Reichsmark, Zeppelin
- Germany 1930 A 3 Reichsmark, Rheinstrom
- Germany 1933 D 2 Reichsmark, Luther
- Germany 1934 G 2 Reichsmark, Garrison Church Potsdam with date
- Germany 1934 A 2 Reichsmark, Garrison Church Potsdam with date
- Germany 1934 A 5 Reichsmark Garrison Church Potsdam without date
- Germany 1926 D 5 Reichsmark, Weimar Republic
Total declared value of shipment: EUR 9,060.18 (about $9,634 USD at the time of publication).
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].