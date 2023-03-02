Asset Marketing Services, LLC has announced that Jim Hilt has been appointed by the Company’s Board of Directors to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Hilt will be based at AMS Headquarters in Eagan, Minnesota, and assume day-to-day leadership on March 1, 2023, replacing the Company’s Founder Bill Gale, who will remain a member of the Board.

Jim Hilt brings over two decades of experience in the asset management and consulting space to his new role. Prior to this appointment, he was the president of Shutterfly, Inc. And before that, Hilt held senior positions at Express and Barnes & Noble.

“Jim’s appointment is a testament to his broad capabilities, acumen in asset management, and deep knowledge of our business,” said Bill Gale, Founder of AMS. “We are pleased to welcome him as CEO and look forward to having his strategic vision drive our long-term growth.”

Jim Hilt commented, “I am excited to join the AMS team. The company has a track record of success and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in asset management to help it reach greater heights.”

He continued, “The opportunity to lead such an established firm is a great honor, and I look forward to helping AMS and its customers achieve their goals.”

Asset Marketing is the parent company of GovMint and ModernCoinMart.