By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

This unique Proof 1971-S Eisenhower Dollar overstruck on a San Francisco Assay Office medal is featured in the Platinum Session of the August 2022 Heritage US Coins Signature Auction #1348.

From the Heritage Auction listing:

1971-S $1 Eisenhower Dollar — Overstruck on a San Francisco Assay Office Medal — PR69 Red Cameo NGC. 17.1 grams. A bronze San Francisco Assay Office medal (PCGS #113037) was used as the host for this rare off-metal Eisenhower dollar. Much of the undertype is evident, including THE DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY 1789 on the obverse, and SAN and CAL on the reverse, west of the lowered wing. The orange-red and lilac color is pleasing and comprehensive. The host was slightly less in diameter than an Ike dollar, demonstrated by outward metal flow on IN GOD WE TRUST and UNITED. Likely unique as a “copper Ike” of nearly full diameter, and highly desirable as such.

Click here to view the Heritage auction listing on HA.com.