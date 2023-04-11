Numismatic Crime - Suspect Arrested in Facebook Counterfeit Note Case

By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……



Suspect Arrested in Counterfeit CSA Note Case

On February 22, 2023, the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) sent out an alert requesting information on a person of interest, Jeremy Tewell, regarding an ongoing investigation involving counterfeit CSA notes. The subject was arrested on March 2, 2023. Details of the arrest can be found here.

The suspect is also involved in fraud related to the sale of Rolex watches.

Residential Burglary in Prescott, Arizona

The Prescott, Arizona Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred on March 20, 2023. The suspect or suspects took 160 Raw Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle gold coins.

One person of interest is named Benjamin Hirsch.

Stolen/Missing in Transit: FedEx – Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

A FedEx package containing 43 Liberty Head $20 Double Eagle gold coins has been reported missing/stolen in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex area. FedEx tracking shows the package stopped moving in Addison, Texas on March 22, 2023.

Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary in California

A dealer traveling home after leaving the Buena Park, California coin show on March 12, 2023, was the victim of a vehicle burglary. Victor Rajcany drove 52 miles and stopped for a few minutes at a store in Redlands, CA. Upon returning to his vehicle he found the rear window of his vehicle broken out and two bags containing coins were stolen.

The victim believes a suspicious male subject who was observed at the show may have followed him using a GPS tracker. The suspect may have been in the company of another male subject who was seen taking photos inside the bourse.

The victim described the suspect as a Latin male with an accent.

Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:

1920 BU Saint Raw

1908 NM St.Gauden BU Raw

1908 NM Saint MS66 NGC

1886 Seated Half NGC PF66 Cameo 3551140-003

1883CC GSA NGC MS66+ 6458321-001

1882CC GSA NGC MS66 6276360-007

1881CC GSA NGC MS65+ 1884413-001

1884CC GSA NGC MS66+ 6458321-002

1884CC MS66 Raw

1885CC GSA MS65 NGC VAM 4

1885CC PCGS MS64

1881CC Raw MS64 PL

1886S Dollar PCGS MS62

1916D FS Walking Lib PCGS62

1917S Rev S Walking Lib BU Raw

1904 $20 NGC MS64

1903O PCGS DK Green MS65

1884 GSA MS64 W/Rainbow Toning

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].

