Numismatic Crime - Suspect Arrested in Facebook Counterfeit Note Case

By Doug Davis – President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……
Suspect Arrested in Counterfeit CSA Note Case
On February 22, 2023, the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) sent out an alert requesting information on a person of interest, Jeremy Tewell, regarding an ongoing investigation involving counterfeit CSA notes. The subject was arrested on March 2, 2023. Details of the arrest can be found here.
The suspect is also involved in fraud related to the sale of Rolex watches.
Residential Burglary in Prescott, Arizona
The Prescott, Arizona Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred on March 20, 2023. The suspect or suspects took 160 Raw Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle gold coins.
One person of interest is named Benjamin Hirsch.
Stolen/Missing in Transit: FedEx – Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
A FedEx package containing 43 Liberty Head $20 Double Eagle gold coins has been reported missing/stolen in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex area. FedEx tracking shows the package stopped moving in Addison, Texas on March 22, 2023.
Coin Dealer Vehicle Burglary in California
A dealer traveling home after leaving the Buena Park, California coin show on March 12, 2023, was the victim of a vehicle burglary. Victor Rajcany drove 52 miles and stopped for a few minutes at a store in Redlands, CA. Upon returning to his vehicle he found the rear window of his vehicle broken out and two bags containing coins were stolen.
The victim believes a suspicious male subject who was observed at the show may have followed him using a GPS tracker. The suspect may have been in the company of another male subject who was seen taking photos inside the bourse.
The victim described the suspect as a Latin male with an accent.
Partial Listing of Stolen Coins:
- 1920 BU Saint Raw
- 1908 NM St.Gauden BU Raw
- 1908 NM Saint MS66 NGC
- 1886 Seated Half NGC PF66 Cameo 3551140-003
- 1883CC GSA NGC MS66+ 6458321-001
- 1882CC GSA NGC MS66 6276360-007
- 1881CC GSA NGC MS65+ 1884413-001
- 1884CC GSA NGC MS66+ 6458321-002
- 1884CC MS66 Raw
- 1885CC GSA MS65 NGC VAM 4
- 1885CC PCGS MS64
- 1881CC Raw MS64 PL
- 1886S Dollar PCGS MS62
- 1916D FS Walking Lib PCGS62
- 1917S Rev S Walking Lib BU Raw
- 1904 $20 NGC MS64
- 1903O PCGS DK Green MS65
- 1884 GSA MS64 W/Rainbow Toning
* * *
Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].