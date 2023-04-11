In addition to realizing impressive prices in internet sales during the month of March, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction in Orange County, California. Here are 10 examples selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1858 Seated Liberty Quarter in MS-65

On March 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1858 quarter for $3,135 USD. On August 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1858 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $2,040. Market levels for these were a little higher in March 2023 than they were in August 2022.

2. 1875 Seated Liberty Half Dollar in MS-65

On March 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1875 half dollar for $3,465. On Aug. 5, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1875 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $2,520. Market levels for these were just slightly greater in March 2023, perhaps 7% higher, than they were in August 2022.

3. 1917 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-65

On March 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1917 Walking Liberty half dollar for $2,365. On November 15, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1917 Walker, without a CAC sticker, for $1,080. While market levels for these increased slightly from November 2022 to March 2023, 5% at most, this increase does not account for the difference between $2,365 and $1,080. A CAC-approved, PCGS-graded MS-65 coin realized more than twice as much as a non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-65+ (‘plus’) 1917 Walking Liberty half dollar.

4. 1905 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle in MS-67

On March 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1905 $2.5 gold coin for $3,960. On February 9, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1905 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120.

5. 1796 Large Date, Small Letters Draped Bust Dollar in VF-30

On March 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded VF-30 (thirty) 1796 Large Date, Small Letters silver dollar for $8,525. On August 26, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded VF-35 (thirty-five) 1796 Large Date, Small Letters silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $5,520. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies. Market levels for these were around 10% higher in March 2023 than they were in August 2022, not enough to account for the just cited difference in prices realized.

6. 1919-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-64

On March 21, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1919-D half dollar for $30,000. On January 11, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1919-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $19,800. Market levels for these were about the same in March as they were in January.

7. 1884-S Morgan Dollar in MS-62

On March 21, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62 (sixty-two) grade 1884-S Morgan silver dollar for $36,000. On Feb. 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 (sixty-three) 1884-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $25,200. A CAC-approved MS-62 (sixty-two) grade coin thus brought substantially more than a non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-63 (sixty-three) grade 1884-S Morgan dollar.

8. 1855-O Liberty Head Eagle in AU-55

On March 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1855-O $10 gold coin for $20,400. On Nov. 2, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1855-O ten, without a CAC sticker, for $8,400. On Aug. 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded AU-55 1855-O $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $14,400. All three were from the Fairmont hoard.

9. 1873-CC Liberty Head Double Eagle in AU-58

On March 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1873-CC $20 gold coin for $55,200. On Nov. 2, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1873-CC $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $31,200.

10. 1934-D Peace Dollar in MS-66

On March 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1934-D Peace silver dollar for $6,600. On Jan. 22, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1934-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,206. Earlier, on September 8, 2022. Legend auctioned a different PCGS graded MS-66 1934-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,817.50.

