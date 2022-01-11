Tyrant Collection $100 Million U.S. Type Coin Exhibition at February 2022 Long Beach Expo

By Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) ……



The public will be able to see the superb type set of more than 400 U.S. coins from the acclaimed Tyrant Collection for the first time on the West Coast at the Long Beach Expo collectibles show, February 17-19, 2022. The expo will be held in Hall C of the Long Beach, California Convention Center, 100 S. Pine Avenue.

“There are few cabinets as magnificent as the Tyrant Collection, a set of unmatched depth and quality,” remarked Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) President Stephanie Sabin. “What a treat it will be for attendees to tour this U.S. type set collection. The last exhibit from the Tyrant Collection at the Long Beach Expo was two years ago, a magnificent $50 million display of U.S. Gold Eagles, and it was easily one of the most popular collections ever exhibited at the show.”

Collectors and enthusiasts who want to see the amazing display in person can receive $5 off admission tickets purchased at www.LongBeachExpo.com by using the code Tyrant22.

Ranging from 1793 to 1964, many of the historic coins in the upcoming, extraordinary exhibit are the finest known of their kind. The centerpiece will be the legendary King of Siam Proof Set that was originally presented in 1836 by the U.S. State Department to the king of Siam (now Thailand) as a gift on behalf of President Andrew Jackson.

“The entire, incomparable exhibit, entitled U.S. Type Coins from The Tyrant Collection, is insured for $100 million,” said Ira Goldberg, CEO of Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc., in Los Angeles, California. He is among those who have assisted the coins’ owner in building the collection of U.S. world and ancient coins that is often described as the world’s most valuable rare coin collection in private hands.

“The display will cover all U.S. types and sub-types, circulation strikes and Proofs, from 1793 Liberty Cap Half Cents through the 1907 Saint-Gaudens Ultra High Relief Double Eagle and everything in between to 1964. It made its first appearance to tremendous acclaim at the 2021 Chicago World’s Fair of Money, and now will be seen for the first time on the West Coast,” explained Goldberg.

Although The Tyrant Collection owner wants to remain anonymous, he has been displaying portions of his ancient, world and U.S. coins for their educational value, one segment at a time, in a continuing series of themed exhibits that began at the Long Beach Expo in 2018.

A few of the many individual highlights of the type set exhibit include:

1793 S-1 Flowing Hair “Chain AMERI” Large Cent, graded PCGS SP65

1796 JR-1 Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dime, PCGS SP67 ex. Simpson Collection

1797 O-101a Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar, PCGS MS66 ex. Pogue Collection

1795 Draped Bust, Small Eagle Dollar, PCGS SP66, ex. Garrett, Hayes, and Pogue Collections

1796 BD-2 Draped Bust, No Star Quarter Eagle, PCGS MS65 ex. Jung Collection

1804 Draped Bust Dollar Class I, PCGS PR67, in the King of Siam set

1907 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle, PCGS PR68, ex. Augustus Saint-Gaudens estate

While supplies last, detailed catalogs with information and superb illustrations about each coin in the exhibit will be available at the show.

