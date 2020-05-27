<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #135: Colombian Treasures at Sedwick Auction

Daniel Frank Sedwick’s Treasure Auction 27 kicks off later today and it is filled with cobs, ingots, and graded world coins from Latin America.

Charles Morgan previews several lots that he finds fascinating, including a gold finger bar from the Atocha shipwreck, a rare condition census pillar 8 reales from 1770, an unlisted piece of Colombian currency, and the auction’s real sleeper- an incredibly rare “Cocobola” 1888 50 centavos coin.

