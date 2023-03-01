By the Italian Mint ……



The coinage of the Italian Republic struck in 2023 and issued by the Ministry of Economy and Finance are dedicated to art and culture.

The first is a gold micro-coin, with a face value of 10 euros, from the Fountain of Diana and Atteone – Royal Palace of Caserta. We are talking about the “Fontane d’Italia” series, a theme that the Italian Mint inaugurated last year with the Trevi Fountain, a Roman monument known all over the world.

The new coin, in Proof with a circulation of 2,000 pieces, is created by the engraver artist Maria Angela Cassol.

On the obverse in the foreground is a sculptural group depicting the mythical hunter Actaeon and his dog, taken from the Fountain of Diana and Actaeon, one of the wonders of Vanvitelli’s park of the Royal Palace of Caserta; in the background is a series of small waves. Around the design is the inscription “ITALIAN REPUBLIC” and, on the right, the author’s signature “CASSOL”.

On the reverse, the hunting goddess Diana is depicted in the foreground with a nymph; in the background, the same graphic motif of the obverse is repeated with a series of small waves. The inscriptions “PALAY OF CASERTA” and “DIANA AND ATTEONE” ring around the design; on the left, the denomination “10 EURO” and the date “2023”. In the middle is the mintmark “R”, identifying the Mint of Rome; Below is an arched series of beads.

The two coins are inspired by the genius and architectural creativity of Luigi Vanvitelli in silver and gold, dedicated to the 250th anniversary of his death, both made by the Italian Mint engraver Uliana Pernazza.

The Proof gold coin, with a face value of 20 euros, has a circulation of 1,500 pieces, and depicts, in the foreground on the obverse, a portrait of Luigi Vanvitelli taken from a painting by an unknown author kept at the Accademia di San Luca. In the background is the shell motif that Vanvitelli often used in his architecture as a decorative element. Circling around is the inscription “REPUBBLICA ITALIANA”; on the left, the author’s signature “U. PERNAZZA”.

On the reverse in the foreground is “Amorino”, a sculptural detail of the Fountain of Venus and Adonis located in the Park of the Royal Palace of Caserta; in the background is the prospectus of the Reggia towards the Park; around, to the left and above, is the inscription “LUIGI VANVITELLI”; on the right, the value “20 EURO”; to the left, the letter “R”, identifying the Mint of Rome.

In the exergue are the dates “1773 – 2023”–respectively the date of Vanvitelli’s disappearance and the date of issue of the coin.

The silver coin, with a face value of 5 euros, in Proof version and with a circulation of 6,000 pieces, represents on the obverse, in the foreground, a portrait of Luigi Vanvitelli taken from a painting by an unknown artist kept at the Accademia di San Luca; against the particular background of the floor of the upper vestibule of the Royal Palace of Caserta. Around, the inscription “REPUBLIC ITALIAN”; on the left, the author’s signature “U. PERNAZZA”.

On the left of the reverse is a detail of the prospectus of the Royal Palace of Caserta depicting the central facade flanked, on the right, by a detail of the section of the relief of the staircase of honor of the Palace. Above, the value “5 EURO”; below, the autograph of Luigi Vanvitelli and a shell. On the right are the dates “1773 – 2023” and the “R” mintmark.

Further descriptions and availability for the purchase of coins from the Numismatic Collection of the Italian Republic 2023 are published on the website www.shop.ipzs.it.

