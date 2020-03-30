Raffaello Sanzio by the Italian Mint ……



The State Mint of Italy has produced two coins, one in silver and one in gold, to celebrate Raffaello Sanzio the illustrious artist of Urbino, on the fifth centenary of his death.

The silver coin will have a circulation of 5,000 pieces in Proof, and it has a nominal value of 5 euros. The gold coin, also in Proof, has a face value of 20 euros and a mintage of 1,000 pieces.

Both coins, made by the engraver artist Maria Angela Cassol, feature a detail of a self-portrait by Raffaello Sanzio, painted around 1506 (Uffizi Galleries, Florence), on the obverse. In the round is the writing “ITALIAN REPUBLIC”; in the exergue, the name of the artist “CASSOL”.

Against the background of the reverse is a detail of the fresco by Raffaello Sanzio called “School of Athens”, made between 1509 and 1511 (Room of the Segnatura, Vatican Museums, Vatican City). Above is the name “RAFFAELLO”, delimited by a semiarch of globes that recalls the vault containing the fresco. In the field are the dates “1520” in the center and “2020” on the right.

Below, silver and gold respectively, are the values “5 EURO” and “20 EURO”.

On the left side, the letter “R” is engraved, identifying the Mint of Rome.

The coins, which can also be viewed in the Catalog of the Numismatic Collection 2020 published on the portal www.shop.ipzs.it, will be on display in the numismatic corner of the Library of the Department of the Treasury at the Ministry of the Economy in via XX Settembre and can be visited upon request for access by writing to dt.biblioteca@mef.gov.it.

On the website of the State Printing and Mint Institute at the address www.ipzs.it/ext/numismatica.html the other issues expected to be releases this year are listed: