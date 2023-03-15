The March 19 Spotlight: Mexico World Coins Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions presents a high-quality selection of issues spanning the Colonial to the Estados Unidos eras. This auction is anchored by the Steel City Collection of Republican Gold Pesos, the highest-ranked set in its category on the NGC Registry. Also of note is a comprehensive assortment of Mexico City Mint errors and a rarified selection of fractional Reales.

An individual highlight of this auction is lot 23074, a “Hookneck” 8 Reales 1823 Mo-JM AU55 PCGS, Flat-Top 3 variety. This is a desirable example of this first-year Republic 8 Reales, with just a handful of examples grading higher across certification companies. A peek through our archives shows that this is the second finest problem-free example we have ever offered. This coin exhibits exhibiting eager luster that activates a dramatic spectrum tone in the fields, making for stellar eye appeal.

Some of the other outstanding offerings in this auction include:

