The March 19 Spotlight: Mexico World Coins Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions presents a high-quality selection of issues spanning the Colonial to the Estados Unidos eras. This auction is anchored by the Steel City Collection of Republican Gold Pesos, the highest-ranked set in its category on the NGC Registry. Also of note is a comprehensive assortment of Mexico City Mint errors and a rarified selection of fractional Reales.
An individual highlight of this auction is lot 23074, a “Hookneck” 8 Reales 1823 Mo-JM AU55 PCGS, Flat-Top 3 variety. This is a desirable example of this first-year Republic 8 Reales, with just a handful of examples grading higher across certification companies. A peek through our archives shows that this is the second finest problem-free example we have ever offered. This coin exhibits exhibiting eager luster that activates a dramatic spectrum tone in the fields, making for stellar eye appeal.
Some of the other outstanding offerings in this auction include:
- Ferdinand VI 8 Reales 1748/7 Mo-MF MS61 NGC, Mexico City mint, KM104.1, Cal-470
- Charles III 8 Reales 1771 Mo-FM MS61+ NGC, Mexico City mint, KM105, Cal-1103
- Charles III gold 8 Escudos 1783 Mo-FF MS60 NGC, Mexico City mint, KM156.2, Cal-2014
- Ferdinand VII 8 Reales 1813 Mo-JJ MS63 NGC, Mexico City mint, KM111
- Republic 8 Reales 1868 O-AE MS65 NGC, Oaxaca mint, KM377.11, Ornate 6 variety
- Republic Mint Error – Double Struck 8 Reales 1880 Ga-FS AU55 NGC, Guadalajara mint, KM377.6
- Republic gold Peso 1888 Zs-Z MS66 NGC, Zacatecas mint, KM410.6, Fr-164
- Estado Unidos “Caballito” Peso 1913 MS65 NGC, Mexico City mint, KM453
