Perth Mint Coin Profiles – Australia 2021 Lunar Series III Year of the Ox Silver Proof Coins

The Perth Mint’s highly anticipated Australian Lunar Series III coin program is an array of superb silver coins celebrating the next animal in the zodiac, the ox. Released as a magnificent three-coin set, and as individual 1oz and 1/2oz silver proof coins, the coins feature original artistry portraying the kind-hearted ox.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar ox in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973 and every 12th preceding year are said to be kind, intelligent, honest, and reliable. Admired for their strong work ethic, logical mindset, and calm demeanor, they are recognized as great leaders.

Struck from 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality, no more than 5,000 1oz coins, 4,000 1/2oz coins, and 1,000 three-coin sets will be released in this packaging.

The coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a stylized representation of an ox with its calf. In the background, a village is depicted among mountains. Also included in the design is a cherry blossom tree, the Chinese character for ‘ox’, the inscription ‘OX 2021’ and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Presentation

Each individual coin and three-coin set is housed in a classic display case with a clear lid decorated with a silver geometric design. The case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the ox became an animal of the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race, which tells how the zodiac came into being.

Year of the Ox Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications