The Royal Australian Mint’s Australian Coat of Arms investment coin series is characterized by quintessentially Australian designs that tell a uniquely Australian story. Each coin in the series features reimagined elements of the Coat of Arms of Australia, and its States and Territories.

In 2023, the Royal Australian Mint is proud to present a reimagining of the Queensland Coat of Arms, with a stunning new 2023 $100 1 oz Gold Investment Coin and 2023 $1 1 oz Silver Investment Coin, the third in the Australian Coat of Arms Investment Coin Series.

Queensland’s Coat of Arms, granted by Queen Victoria in 1893, is Australia’s oldest, and features a rampant stag and brolga, plus images of cattle, sheep, wheat, and gold, symbolizing the then-colony’s great wealth. In 1893, Victoria officially approved Australia’s first coat of arms for the colony of Queensland. The design depicted sheep, cattle, wheat, and gold, signifying the colony’s prosperity, along with the Latin motto Audax at Fidelis – “Bold but Faithful”.

Over the years, this traditional design evolved, and the current Coat of Arms dates from the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 1977, when the stag and brolga were added.

The stag, not an Australian native, symbolizes a connection to the old world – Queen Victoria gifted a herd of deer from the royal hunting ground to the colony. The elegant brolga is the state’s official bird, here symbolizing the indigenous population.

The silver and gold coins feature design elements from the Queensland Coat of Arms. The reverse design features a brolga, a cow, and a ram as the main sculpted components of the design. These animals are surrounded by the denomination, a field of wheat and sugarcane. A banner at the bottom of the base of the design features the name QUEENSLAND.

The obverse design features a red deer as the main focus, a Maltese cross overlaid with a royal crown and a knight’s helmet. A small version of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial effigy features to the right of the coin, and Queensland’s state motto, Audax at Fidelis, sits at the bottom of the coin. The background of the coin design features a band of ribboned foliage adapted from the original Queensland Coat of Arms.

These gold and silver investment coins are the third release in Australia’s Coat of Arms Series. Complete with the Royal Australian Mint’s brilliant uncirculated finish, these coins with limited mintage are ideal for precious metal investors and entry-level collectors. They feature an iconic Australian design inspired by the Queensland Coat of Arms.

