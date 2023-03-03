The Royal Mint has launched the first commemorative coin in its Myths and Legends Collection, featuring King Arthur.

The King Arthur coin is the first in the collection to feature the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Myths and Legends Collectable Coin Collection follows after the popular bullion coin series. Other coins in the collection include Merlin and Morgan le Fay.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, said:

“We are delighted to introduce the first commemorative coin in our Myths and Legends Collection. Fables established more than one thousand years ago have left an indelible mark on cultures around the world. As part of our Myths and Legends Collection, we are pleased to bring King Arthur to life and celebrate this fearless leader who has been so integral to British heritage. The King Arthur commemorative coin marks an exciting new chapter for The Royal Mint, as we begin to fuse British myths and legends with exquisite British craftsmanship.”

The King Arthur commemorative coin is available as a one-ounce gold Proof, one-quarter-ounce gold Proof, two-ounce silver Proof, one-ounce silver Proof, and a £5 Brilliant Uncirculated coin.

The Myths and Legends Collection is available to purchase here.

