Singapore Mint Launches New Macau Lunar Coin Series

The Singapore Mint is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by the Monetary Authority of Macau as the official mint and exclusive international sales agent responsible for the production and international marketing of the new Macau Lunar Coin Series.

The new series covers a period of 12 years, commencing from 2020, and follows the success of the previous lunar series (2008 – 2019), which had clinched numerous international awards including the “Vicenza Palladio” international prizes and the Mint Directors’ Conference “Most Beautiful Commemorative Gold Coin” awards.

The Singapore Mint is honored with this appointment as it is a testament and recognition of the mint’s capabilities in design creativity, skillful craftsmanship, and innovative minting techniques, accompanied by its marketing credentials and strong track records as an international mint.

The brand new Macau Lunar Coin Series adopts a fresh set of designs and innovative minting techniques. The obverse designs feature colorful Portuguese-inspired patterned tiles within the designs to form the artistic silhouette of each Chinese zodiac animal. As an extension of the previous Macau Lunar Coin Series, the reverse designs continue to feature historic sites located within the Historic Centre of Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The new series artistically features the sites in the latest angular high relief minting technique, to immerse collectors in the grandeur architectural buildings.

The first two designs unveiled in this series are the 2020 Year of the Rat and the 2021 Year of the Ox commemorative coins. Three coin types are available for each design, in 1 oz 999 Fine Silver, 5 oz 999 Fine Silver, and 1⁄2 oz 999.9 Fine Gold. The 5 oz silver coins are each embedded with a sparkling Swarovski crystal, and the gold coins are each embellished with an exquisite gold Swarovski ring, creating a dazzling collection.

There is limited coin allocation for international market distribution outside Macau. The Singapore Mint is the exclusive international marketing agent outside Macau, and interested wholesalers can contact The Singapore Mint for more information. Issuance of the coins will commence from January 2021.

For more information, please call The Singapore Mint at +65 6566 2626 or visit our website www.singaporemint.com.