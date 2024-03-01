1893-S Barber Quarter Only One Finer Offered by David Lawrence

The Sunday, March 3, 2024 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and features over 525 lots; this includes more than 225 No Reserve and 25 Recently Reduced items.

Featured among the various highlights of the auction are several PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items – including an 1839 Seated Liberty dime, PCGS MS-67 (No Drapery); a 1893-S Barber quarter, PCGS/CAC MS-67, with only one finer; a pattern 1836 $1 PCGS PR-06 (Original); a rare 1838-C $5 NGC AU-50; a scarce 1799 $10 PCGS AU-58 (Small Stars Obverse); and a scarce 1915-S $2.50 Panama-Pacific PCGS/CAC MS-66.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, March 3.



David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we're here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

