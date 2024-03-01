CAC Coin Grading

HomeAuctions1893-S Barber Quarter Only One Finer Offered by David Lawrence

1893-S Barber Quarter Only One Finer Offered by David Lawrence

David Lawrence Rare Coins
By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1893-S Barber Quarter Image: David Lawrence
1893-S Barber Quarter Only One Finer Offered by David Lawrence

The Sunday, March 3, 2024 Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live online and features over 525 lots; this includes more than 225 No Reserve and 25 Recently Reduced items.

Featured among the various highlights of the auction are several PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items – including an 1839 Seated Liberty dime, PCGS MS-67 (No Drapery); a 1893-S Barber quarter, PCGS/CAC MS-67, with only one finer; a pattern 1836 $1 PCGS PR-06 (Original); a rare 1838-C $5 NGC AU-50; a scarce 1799 $10 PCGS AU-58 (Small Stars Obverse); and a scarce 1915-S $2.50 Panama-Pacific PCGS/CAC MS-66.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, March 3.

Ready to Sell Your 1893-S Barber Quarter or Entire Collection?

Like the near-finest 1893-S Barber quarter and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *

David Lawrence Rare Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coinshttps://www.davidlawrence.com/
David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) trades and auctions U.S. rare coins certified by PCGS, NGC, and CAC. They hold weekly internet auctions and offer sellers the option of direct sale or consignment. The company was founded in 1979 by David Lawrence Feigenbaum, who ran the firm until his death. His son John took over and ran the company until 2015. In August 2015, John Feigenbaum became the Publisher of CDN Publishing and John Brush teamed up with collector Dell Loy Hansen to carry on DLRC.
Previous article
Aureate – Golden Toning on Coins

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bullion Sharks Silver

L and C COIN New Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

L & C Coins New Coins

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.