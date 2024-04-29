1st PCGS-Certified Gold TiffCoin by Tiffany & Co. in GreatCollections Auction

PCGS Specials

2022 Tiffany Gold Medal. Image: GreatCollections.
2022 Tiffany TiffCoin Gold Medal. Image: GreatCollections.
Only 499 Minted, Quickly Sold Out on Day of Issue in 2022

 

An 18k Gold TiffCoin by Tiffany & Co. is being auctioned by GreatCollections on Sunday, May 19. The rare collectible is the first to be certified and authenticated by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

Only 499 were produced by the 186-year-old company, which sold out in a few hours on the Tiffany website two years ago. A day before its release, Tiffany teased that the firm was launching TiffCoin as a new cryptocurrency, which was picked up by national media such as Forbes magazine. But instead of a cryptocurrency, Tiffany produced this physical collectible in 18k yellow gold weighing 38.9 grams. The iconic Tiffany & Co. “T” from their logo has been edited with the two horizontal lines, similar to the Bitcoin logo.

“Tiffany successfully merged their luxury brand, physical gold and the cryptocurrency collectibles category with this Tiffcoin release. With such a low mintage, they are in very strong hands, as only one or two have appeared on the market since their release. We expect strong bidder participation in this auction” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

The TiffCoin was graded PCGS MS67 and comes with the original packaging in pristine condition: the special Tiffany jewelry box in blue, folio, hand-numbered Certificate of Authenticity and blue pouch.

Tiffany & Co is not new to producing collectibles. For over 150 years, Tiffany medals have been produced in bronze, silver and gold on a variety of topics, including college awards, memorial medals for New York firemen, political medals for William Jennings Bryan and many others. More recently, from 1973 until 2007, Tiffany produced silver and gold medals that could be spent in their stores on fine jewelry.

GreatCollections has sold two cryptocurrency-related collectibles for over $1 million each, including a 2011 25 BTC Gold-Plated Casascius coin for $1,698,750. Earlier this month, GreatCollections auctioned a 2012 1 BTC Casascius coin for $77,625.

The TiffCoin is being sold in an unreserved auction on Sunday, May 19. To find out more, visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone 1-800-442-6467.

