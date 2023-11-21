CAC Coin Grading

ANA Now Accepting Nominations for 2024 Awards

American Numismatic Association
By American Numismatic Association

ANA Awards

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) presents annual awards to individuals deserving of recognition for their dedication to the con collecting hobby and numismatics. In addition to the club’s 2024 awards, the ANA is also accepting nominations for “Historic Era” Numismatic Hall of Fame candidates.

Nominations can be submitted in writing or online. Please make your nominations at least 300 words long for the Numismatic Hall of Fame, and 50 to 100 words for the 2024 club awards. Please include the date of submission, the nominee’s name, any background information, and the nominee’s birth date (if known). The ANA will be accepting nominations through January 15, 2024.

The following are descriptions of the awards categories as given by the ANA:

  • Numismatic Hall of Fame – “Historic Era” nominees (individuals deceased more than 25 years prior to induction) will be considered. Candidates are not required to be past ANA members.
  • Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award – The ANA’s highest honor, this award recognizes years of outstanding, dedicated service to numismatics.
  • Lifetime Achievement Award – Presented to an individual, family, firm or judicial entity for contributions to organized numismatics. Nominees need not be ANA members.
  • Numismatist of the Year – Recognizes individuals within the numismatic community who have demonstrated long-term leadership in the field and to the ANA. Nominees need not be ANA members.
  • Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics – This award honors women who have significantly influenced numismatics, particularly in the areas of scholarship, leadership and/or mentorship. Nominees must be living but need not be ANA members or currently active in numismatics.
  • Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year Award – Honors professional numismatists who exhibit uncommon dedication to strengthening the hobby and the ANA, and display exemplary ethical standards as a numismatic dealer.
  • Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture – The award honors an artist whose cumulative lifetime achievements in the field of medallic sculpture have been of the highest order.
  • Medal of Merit – This award recognizes collectors and hobbyists at the regional and/or national level. Nominees dedicate their efforts to promoting numismatics among the general public, and directly support the ANA’s mission and programs.
  • Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Exemplary Service – Recognizes collectors and hobbyists who are active at the regional and/or national level and work to advance numismatic knowledge among the general public.
  • Glenn Smedley Memorial Award – Recognizes collectors and hobbyists active at the grassroots level.
  • Lawrence J. Gentile, Sr. Memorial Award for Outstanding Adult Advisor – Recognizes individuals who have devoted their time and efforts to recruiting young numismatists new to the hobby, and aiding the development of intermediate to advanced YNs.
  • Young Numismatist of the Year – Honors numismatists under the age of 18 for outstanding contributions to the hobby and who are active in volunteer service and numismatic research.
  • Outstanding District Representative – Recognizes the District Representative who most fully promotes coin collecting, coin clubs and the ANA.

Online submission forms are available at money.org/service-award-categories.

For more informtion about the 2024 ANA awards, email [email protected], call (719) 482-9811, or visit their website at www.money.org.

American Numismatic Associationhttps://www.money.org
The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.
