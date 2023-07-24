ANA Numismatist of the Year – Roger W. Burdette

One long-time numismatist and one budding collector are being recognized for their devotion to the hobby by the American Numismatic Association (ANA). The Numismatist of the Year is being awarded during the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money 132nd Anniversary Awards Banquet, 7-10 p.m. in the Allegheny Ballroom at The Westin Pittsburgh.

The Young Numismatist of the Year was presented during this year’s annual Summer Seminar event.

2023 Numismatist of the Year

The Numismatist of the Year award recognizes collectors at the regional and/or national level who have demonstrated outstanding leadership within the hobby and the ANA. The 2023 recipient is longtime collector and former Citizen’s Coinage Advisory Committee member Roger W. Burdette.

Burdette started collecting by filling holes in coin folders with pocket change and searching coin rolls. In the 1970s, he pioneered accurate, high-quality photography. By the 1990s, he was specializing in numismatic research and writing, which led to his discovery of several U.S. pattern pieces. A prolific author, he has published over 90 research articles, contributed to publications such as The Numismatist, Coin World, and CoinWeek, and written several books, including the three-part Renaissance of American Coinage series and A Guide Book of Peace Dollars. Burdette is a member of the Rittenhouse Society and was on Coin World’s 2021 list of the Most Influential People in Numismatics.

Young Numismatist of the Year

The Young Numismatist of the Year award honors young collectors for outstanding contributions to the hobby and industry. This award is limited to members of the ANA under the age of 18. The 2023 Young Numismatist of the Year is Kevin Lester.

At 17 years old, Lester has developed strong leadership skills that have earned him the position of officer for the Colorado Springs Coin Club. He is an ardent volunteer, having assisted with the 2017 World’s Fair of Money, the 2022 National Money Show, the YN Benefit Auction at the ANA’s Summer Seminar, and several local coin shows in Colorado Springs.

