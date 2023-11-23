What Not Online Auctions

ANA Summer Seminar Scholarships Available for 2024

American Numismatic Association
By American Numismatic Association
Summer Seminar scholarship applications are now available for the 2024 sessions organized by the American Numismatic Association (ANA). Winners of scholarships can attend one of two sessions held June 16-19 and June 23-26 on the campus of Colorado College campus near ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. All members regardless of age are eligible.

Yougn Numismatists (YNs) can apply for financial aid through either the ANA Young Numismatist Scholarship program, the Martin D. Weiss Memorial Scholarship, the David Lisot Memorial YN Scholarship, or the Greg Lyon Memorial YN Scholarship. Applicants for ANA YN scholarships must be full-time students between the ages of 13 and 17. People 18 and older can receive full or partial assistance through the Robert C. Lecce Advanced Scholarship. The Charles O. Browne Scholarship is available for those aged between 15 and 25 who wish to attend the “Advanced United States Coin Grading and Problem Coins” class in Session 2 (June 23-26).

Full scholarships for everyone regarless of age include tuition, room and board for one week, and airfare. Partial scholarships for all applicants only cover tuition. Winners will be chosen based on merit and need.

Summer Seminar scholarship applications are available here and must be postmarked no later than February 15, 2024. For more information, contact the ANA Seminars Department at (719) 482-9848 or [email protected].

American Numismatic Association
American Numismatic Associationhttps://www.money.org
The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.
