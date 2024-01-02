Ancient Coin Collectors Guild Introduces New Executive Director

DripShop Live

Ancient Coin Collectors Guild
A group of circulated ancient coins. Image: Adobe Stock.
The Ancient Coin Collectors Guild (ACCG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Twitchell as the club’s new Executive Director. Twitchell replaces Peter Tompa, who will remain active on the ACCG Board of Directors.

Twitchell, a resident of New Orleans, has been an ancient coin collector for 25 years. He also brings extensive nonprofit experience to the position, having served as Executive Director of the Committee for a Better New Orleans for 16 years. He also co-founded five other nonprofits, and has served on numerous boards of directors.

Twitchell stepped into the position on January 1, 2024. In addition to maintaining the vital legislative actions ACCG is pursuing to preserve the rights of collectors in the United States, his top priorities will be to expand ACCG communications, build membership and engagement with collectors and dealers, and establish alliances with partner organizations to ensure the effective and fair application of governmental regulations protecting ancient coins and artifacts.

Founded in 2004, the Ancient Coin Collectors Guild is a nonprofit organization comprised of collectors, dealers, educators, historians, and others who share a passion for ancient history. ACCG is dedicated to preserving history, culture, and the rights of those who study them.

For more information about ACCG and its work, please contact Mr. Twitchell at keithgct@gmail.com.

The Ancient Coin Collectors Guild is a non-profit organization committed to promoting the free and independent collecting of coins from antiquity. The goal of this guild is to foster an environment in which the general public can confidently and legally acquire and hold any numismatic item of historical interest regardless of date or place of origin. ACCG strives to achieve its goals through education, political action, and consumer protection. http://www.accg.us/
