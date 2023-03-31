In this, the 26th episode of the Aaron Berk Ancient Coin Podcast, ancient coin expert and dealer Aaron Berk–joined by his fellow Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. numismatist Mike Nottelmann–discusses the recent arrest of Roma Numismatics Managing Director Richard Beale for falsifying a provenance for the gold EID MAR aureus that his company recently sold for over four million dollars. The coin has since been surrendered to authorities and handed over to the Greek Consulate by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as part of a group of other looted antiquities.

Aaron and Mike also take a tour through several wine- and Dionysus-related coins from both ancient Greece and ancient Rome.

You can watch or listen to Episode 26 of the podcast below:

