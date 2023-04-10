Sunday Auction 1269 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live and features over 600 total lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a popular 1914-D 1c PCGS MS64 RD; a key date rarity 1916-D 10c PCGS MS65 FB; a lovely branch mint 1840-D $2 1/2 PCGS AU50; a low-mintage 1839-D $5 NGC AU55; a fascinating 1861-C $5 NGC/CAC AU53; and a near-finest 1851-O $10 PCGS MS61.

This week’s Sunday Auction features more than 350 No Reserve Lots. Highlights include a tied-for-finest 1928-S 25c PCGS MS67+ FH; a scarce variety 1795 50c NGC AU58 (O-108a); a scarce key date 1897-O 50c PCGS/CAC MS66; a toned Gem 1876 Trade$ PCGS MS66 (OGH); an Ultra Gem 1882-S $1 PCGS/CAC MS68+; and a well-preserved 1806 $5 PCGS MS62+ (Rounded 6, 7×6 Stars).

