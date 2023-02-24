Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers are pleased to announce that we will be holding our next auction sale on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The sale includes a remarkable variety of rare and out-of-print works on coins, medals, and paper money from antiquity to the present, combining selections from an impressive library on world coins with further selections from the extraordinary Cardinal Collection Library. There is also a special selection of items from the archives of the illustrious French engraver Augustin Dupré, whose works include the famous Libertas Americana medal, the new decimal coinage following the French Revolution, the Diplomatic Medal, and the Comitia Americana medals for Nathanael Greene, John Paul Jones, and Daniel Morgan.

Some highlights of the sale include:

Lot 63: An original set of Giulio Emanuele Rizzo’s classic work on the coinage of Sicily, Monete greche delle Sicilia

Lot 67: The 1896 catalogue of the collection of Roman and Byzantine gold coins formed by Hyman Montagu, with 41 fine plates

Lot 99: An exceptional set of Argelati’s De monetis Italiae variorum illustrium virorum dissertationes, the classic work on the coinage of Italy

Lot 167: George Francis Hill’s masterwork, A Corpus of Italian Medals of the Renaissance before Cellini

Lot 203: Frans van Mieris’s magnificent 1732–1735 three-volume folio compendium of Dutch historical medals

Lot 246: A remarkable 1793 sketch by Augustin Dupré depicting the “Droits de l’Homme,” one of several works by or relating to Dupré in the sale

Lot 249: The original 1791 letter to Dupré from the Comte de Moustier, published in Loubat, inquiring about the American Diplomatic Medal

Lot 265: An original printing of Emmanuel Joseph Attinelli’s Numisgraphics, the first substantial numismatic bibliography published in the United States

Lot 300: Ralph Barker’s well-preserved plated copy of the Chapman Brothers’ important 1906 catalogue of the collection of Harlan P. Smith

Lot 318: The extensive Jack Collins archives on the 1794 dollar, including his specially bound photographically illustrated manuscript

Lot 321: A handsomely bound set of Crévecoeur’s 1787 account of the nascent United States, with a description of the coinage and an engraving of the Libertas Americana medal

Lot 341: Tom Elder’s 1929 catalogue of the Dr. George Alfred Lawrence collection with all 22 photographic plates, handsomely bound by Alan Grace

Lot 406: The 1870 edition of Edward Maris’s Varieties of the Copper Issues of the United States Mint in the Year 1794, one of the classic rarities of early copper literature

Lot 448: The legendary 1886 catalogue of the Dr. Edward Maris collection, with six photographically printed plates, enormously important and rare

Lot 478: A virtually unknown 1793 printing of the Acts Passed at the First Session of the Second Congress – including the Act Establishing a Mint.

* * *

Special Offerings in Our Bookstore

The Hunterian Roman Coins, Complete

ROMAN IMPERIAL COINS IN THE HUNTER COIN CABINET, GLASGOW. VOLUMES I–V. AUGUSTUS TO ZENO.

Anne S. Robertson

An extensive and most important catalogue of this major collection of Roman coins, covering the period from 28 BC to AD 491. Includes 2852 pages and 432 fine plates of coins.

Webb on Carausius

THE REIGN AND COINAGE OF CARAUSIUS.

Percy H. Webb

Rarely encountered, Webb’s classic study was the most substantive work on the subject at the time of publication. Ex Arthur Dennis Passmore, with his antiquarian bookplate.

Dumbarton Oaks Volume IV

CATALOGUE OF THE BYZANTINE COINS IN THE DUMBARTON OAKS COLLECTION AND IN THE WHITTEMORE COLLECTION. VOLUME FOUR: ALEXIUS I TO MICHAEL VIII, 1081–1261.

Michael F. Hendy

An important volume of this indispensable, standard reference work, covering the tumultuous period from 1081–1261, including the sacking of Constantinople in 1204 and its aftermath.

Montagu Anglo-Saxon & English Coins

THE MONTAGU COLLECTION OF COINS. FIRST–THIRD PORTIONS, BRITISH, ANGLO-SAXON & ENGLISH SERIES

Sotheby, Wilkinson & Hodge.

Magnificent, well-catalogued sales of English coins, from one of the most important collections ever formed.

Rare Works on Burmese Coins

NOTES ON CURRENCY AND COINAGE AMONG THE BURMESE…

Richard C. Temple

A bound volume of three offprints by Temple on this subject, all of them very rare. Temple served as British administrator of Mandalay after the fall of King Thibaw.

Rare Sale of French Revolution Material

COLLECTION TASBILLE (PREMIÈRE PARTIE) SUR LA RÉVOLUTION FRANÇAISE.

Clément Platt, et al.

A finely bound copy of this very rare 1938 sale catalogue offering material pertaining to the French Revolution, with most of the plates illustrating coins, medals, and jetons.

Hardcover Pittman American Sales

THE JOHN JAY PITTMAN COLLECTION. SELECTED NUMISMATIC RARITIES. PARTS ONE & TWO.

David Akers Numismatics

Both volumes of the Special Hardcover Editions of the catalogues prepared for the American portion of Pittman’s collection. One of the truly great U.S. collections of the 20th century.

Deluxe Twinleaf & Bassoli Libraries

AUCTION SALES ONE HUNDRED SEVEN & EIGHT. THE TWINLEAF LIBRARY. [with] THE DR. FERDINANDO BASSOLI LIBRARY.

George Frederick Kolbe

The deluxe hardcover editions of Kolbe’s two-volume 2009 New York Book Auction, featuring outstanding American material and antiquarian numismatic literature, respectively.

Cutting-Edge Colonial Coin Presentations

ROGER SIBONI’S BEACH SYMPOSIUM VII: SATURDAY—10 SEPTEMBER 2011.

Roger Siboni [organizer]

Produced in very limited numbers, the Siboni Beach Symposia volumes bring together casually presented yet cutting-edge research on early American numismatics.

* * *

