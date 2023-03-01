A Special Collection of World Coins, Part II, offered by Heritage Auctions, continues as the second installment in a larger assemblage of mostly world gold coins that have been collected due to their technical and aesthetic caliber. Bidding on the coins in this auction is open now, continuing through Sunday, March 5.

Of note is a strong offering of 19 Australian Sovereigns as well as a robust selection of 11 Colombian Cinco Pesos. The quality in this collection is exemplified by lot 25062, a 1929 Columbian 5 Pesos. Graded MS68 by NGC, this splendidly preserved coin is on the precipice of perfection, and it is tied for the top grade at both major grading services.

Collectors of world gold coins may also be interested in coins like these:

Bid on these coins through the March 5 Live session, beginning at 7 PM CT, exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

